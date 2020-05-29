Report: Southampton interested in Deyovaisio Zeefuik

According to Todo Fichajes, Southampton are interested in signing Deyovaisio Zeefuik from FC Groningen in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Premier League club are in talks with the Dutch side over the transfer of the 22-year-old right-back.

The report has added that negotiations are in at an advanced stage, and that a deal could be struck at €6 million (£5.41 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Zeefuik made 26 appearances in the Eredivisie for Groningen this season, providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Dutchman scored one goal and provided one assist in 32 league matches, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Southampton?

Zeefuik is a very good and promising young defender who has a bright future ahead of him.

Southampton are an established club in the Premier League, and the younger will get a platform at St. Mary’s Stadium to show his class and develop.

Amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, not many clubs will be willing to spend a lot of money on new players, and for the €6 million (£5.41 million), Southampton could get a bargain.

The Saints are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment, seven points above the relegation zone.