Report: Southampton in talks to sign Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui

Southampton are looking to bolster their squad in the final few hours of the January transfer window, and the Saints have turned their attention towards Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.
According to reports from The Sun, the Saints have held talks to sign the 27-year-old who was previously linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic.
Southampton are looking to bolster their right back areas, following the departure of Cedric Soares who joined Inter Milan this month.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has now turned his attention towards Elabdellaoui, and the club are prepared to spend £4.5million for his signature.
Elabdellaoui has previous experience in England, as he played for Manchester City and Hull before, and he will be a very good signing for the club.
The 34-cap Norway international is a vastly experienced defender, and he would add quality to the side.
Hasenhuttl has radically transformed his team since arriving last month, and has taken Southampton out of the danger zone.