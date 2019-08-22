Report: Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster set for Celtic medicals today

According to The Scottish Sun, Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set for Celtic medicals today after both clubs agreed on a deal.
Celtic are in dire need of another goalie with first-choice goalie Scott Bain likely to miss up to two months of action after sustaining a hand injury against CFR Cluj during last week’s Champions League qualifier at Parkhead.
Boss Neil Lennon wants to re-sign Forster who won three Scottish top-flight titles with the Hoops during four seasons.
The 31-year-old England international is currently out of favour at Southampton where he has found himself behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order.
The former Celtic star also won two cups during his earlier stint at the club keeping most clean sheets in 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13 and 2013–14 and playing over 100 games under Lennon.
Forster linked up with Southampton five years ago for £10million and has since played six times for England.
He is now set for a return with Celtic looking to win their ninth Scottish Premiership title and also make it four domestic trebles in the row.
A goalkeeper like the Saints star can help them in Bain’s absence, and that he knows the Scottish league in and out will come handy.
Celtic could do with more leaders in their dressing room and with more experience at the moment, and Forster will definitely be a great addition.