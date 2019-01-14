Report: Southampton eye move for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

According to reports from Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Premier League outfit Southampton are considering a move to sign Leeds United wonderkid Jack Clarke in the January window.
The 18-year-old made his senior debut for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, when he made a substitute against Brentford back in October.
He has impressed every time he took the pitch, and has now clocked up 13 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club. Clarke started in Leeds’ last two matches, and made a big impression.
Premier League champions Manchester City have registered an interest in the player, and now Southampton have joined the race for the youngster’s signature.
The Saints want to lure him to the Premier League this month, but Leeds are under no pressure to sell him at all. He has a contract at the club till 2021, and he is rapidly progressing under a great manager.
Furthermore, Leeds are top of the Championship table, and are fighting for automatic promotion this season. Chances are high that Clarke could play in the Premier League next season.