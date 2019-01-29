Report: Southampton eye move for Joakim Maehle

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Southampton are considering making a bid for Genk right-back Joakim Maehle, before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
The Danish right-back has flourished for Genk since joining the club 2017 from AaB. He is tall, possessing pace and strong technical ability.
The Saints already have Jannik Vestergaard and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and therefore Maehle could find it tempting to move to the Premier League.
The report claims that the Saints are keen to sign the 21-year-old this month, and are preparing a £10million bid to secure his services.
This has been a busy transfer window for Southampton, with the club offloading Wesley Hoedt, Cedric Soares, Steven Davis, and Manolo Gabbiadini already.
Soares has left the club to join Serie A outfit Inter Milan, and Southampton are, therefore, looking for another right-back before the transfer deadline.
The youngster is a highly rated talent and could develop into an exciting attacking full-back. With time running out, it remains to be seen whether Southampton can land him in January or not.