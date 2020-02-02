Report: Southampton eye move for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Southampton are eyeing a summer move for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
The Saints hierarchy already made contact with the Bhoys over a move for Ntcham during the closing stages of the January transfer window. And they’ve now placed him as one of the key targets for the summer.
The 23-year-old joined Celtic in 2017 and has established himself as a key player for the Hoops. He has won two Scottish Premiership titles, and is an important player for Neil Lennon’s side.
Ntcham has made 26 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, and has scored four goals.
Good signing for the Saints
In recent years, Southampton have signed top players from Celtic, with the likes of Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk and Stuart Armstrong joining the Saints from the Glasgow club.
Ntcham has a contract at Celtic till 2022, and the Bhoys are not in a hurry to sell him. In case they do, the Hoops are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee for the dynamic French midfielder.
Southampton may have to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the 24-year-old gathering admirers including Tottenham Hotspur.
Ntcham would be a fantastic addition to the side. He is energetic, strong, and has the technical abilities to be a success in the Premier League.
Celtic will hope that Ntcham continues to progress, scores a few more goals, and possibly get another contract extension so that the Bhoys can have an upper hand in the negotiation table.