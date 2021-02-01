Report: Southampton eye loan move for Billy Gilmour

According to reports from Sky Sports, Southampton are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Mark McAdam has claimed that any potential deal will be on loan, but at the moment it is not at an advanced stage.





Deadline Day hotting up already… Breaking: Saints being linked with a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. Not at an advanced stage yet but one to watch today.#saintsfc — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) February 1, 2021

The report claims that it is ‘far from being a done deal’ at this stage and could go either way.

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhutl is keen to bring in a player on loan today, especially as he has a number of injuries at the moment.

The 19-year-old impressed under Frank Lampard but he was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad last night.

📰 Southampton are interested in signing Chelsea's Billy Gilmour on loan for the rest of the season #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/a30wDvACug — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2021

He is keen to play regularly and Chelsea would be open to allow him to join another Premier League club on loan today.

The Chelsea youngster, who is on £43k-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge, looks like an exciting talent and has got a bright future ahead.

Competition from West Ham and other clubs

Last week, reports emerged that the Hammers are interested in signing Gilmour on loan.

Likewise, Aston Villa and Wolves were also thought to be interested in signing him.

However, Villa and Wolves are well-stocked in midfield, and there’s no way West Ham can sign him on loan today as they have already brought in Jesse Lingard on a temporary deal.

A move to Southampton would be perfect for his development.