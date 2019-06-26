Report: Some Newcastle United players had already grown tired of Rafa Benitez’s training and tactics

According to SunSport, not all Newcastle United players are mourning manager Rafa Benitez’s departure, as some had grown tired of his training and tactics.
The Spaniard is known for his defensive pattern of play, and he requires the very best from every one of his players.
Benitez and Newcastle couldn’t agree terms of a new deal after three years, and he is leaving for free at the end of the month.
The former Liverpool, Chelsea, Valencia, Napoli and Inter Milan boss endured a frosty relationship with club owner Mike Ashley due to the lack of enough support, but it seems not only the businessman is happy to see his back.
Benitez’s exit is set to spark an exodus of playing and non-playing staff at Newcastle, and the club have a lot of rebuilding to do going forward.
It remains to be seen if the ongoing £350 million takeover talks will turn successful, but a lot of fans are already fearing the worst having seen several takeover bids fall through.
The Magpies have already emerged as some bookmakers’ favourites to relegate next season, and it will be interesting to see if they can defy all odds and recover from the huge blow following Benitez’s exit.