Report: Sky shares what source has told them about Leeds signing Michael Cuisance

Leeds United are serious about signing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, according to reports from Sky Sports.

Sky journalist Tim Thorton claimed on social networking site Twitter yesterday that the Whites retain a strong interest in signing the 21-year-old midfielder, although the club is not making any comment on transfer speculation at the moment.





Strong interest from Leeds in a deal to sign midfielder Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich. The club not making any comment on transfer speculation. #lufc — Tim Thornton (@SkySports_Tim) September 28, 2020

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are very keen on signing the young midfielder.

Leeds have been linked with so many players over the last few weeks, but Sky Sports suggest that there is a high possibility that this particular deal could take place.

Sources in Germany are confident that the deal will go through, and that talks between the two clubs were supposed to take place on Monday.

The youngster hasn’t played a lot of football at Bayern, but he was on the bench in the Champions League final.

He was left out of the squad in Bayern’s defeat against Hoffenheim last weekend. At 21, Cuisance is the right profile of player that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to recruit at Leeds.

Leeds are also interested in signing Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites make any formal move for him if they sign Cuisance.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have offered €20m to Bayern Münich and they have agreed personal terms with the player till June 2025.