Report: Sir Alex Ferguson urges Manchester United to appoint Steve Walsh in a consultancy role that will see him work with the club’s eventual director of football

According to Sky Sports, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is urging the Red Devils to appoint Steve Walsh in a consultancy role which would see him work with their director of football.
The Scot reckons the former Everton director of football can help mastermind the changes United are aiming to make to the structure of the club.
The Old Trafford outfit have never had a technical director, and the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher have already been linked with the job.
Walsh helped Leicester City to the title after helping them discover and sign Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and N’Golo Kante, while he also brought Idrissa Gana Gueye, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane to Everton during his time at Goodison Park.
The 54-year-old was relieved of his duties with the Toffees last May after Everton had spent £150 million on transfers since his arrival only to find themselves battling relegation.
He has since been replaced with Marcel Brands.
Ferguson believes Walsh is the man to take United forward following their struggles to recruit quality players since he left, but it is understood that chief executive Ed Woodward doesn’t like the idea.
The club’s vice-chairman believes one of former players would be suitable for the job instead, and it will be exciting to see which decision the Red Devils eventually make.