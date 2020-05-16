Report: Sheffield Wednesday interested in Manchester United’s James Garner

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are interested in signing James Garner from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.
It has been reported by the British tabloid that Swansea want to secure the services of the 19-year-old midfielder on a loan deal this summer.
The report has claimed that the Swans’ Championship rivals Wednesday want the England Under-19 international as well.
Stats
Garner has played eight minutes in the Premier League and 283 minutes in the Europa League for United so far this season, according to WhoScored.
The midfielder has also played once in the EFL Cup for the Red Devils this campaign, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster saw a minute of action in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.
League table
The Championship is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear if and when the season will resume.
Swansea are 11th in the league table at the moment with 53 points from 37 matches, while Wednesday currently find themselves 15th in the standings with 48 points from 37 games.
The Swans and the Owls are unlikely to finish in the playoffs this season, but they will be aiming to do so during the 2020-21 campaign.