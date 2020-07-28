Report: Sheffield United looking to replace Dean Henderson with Aaron Ramsdale

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are looking to bring in Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United man has returned to Old Trafford after spending two seasons impressing on loan with the Blades, and they have identified Ramsdale as the one to take his place in between the sticks.





With Bournemouth relegated, the 22-year-old will be keen to remain in the English top-flight, and Sheffield will have to part with around £15 million to land his services.

Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to sell a majority of their most-prized possessions in order to prepare for life back in the Championship, and they are expected to cash in on Ramsdale.

The England youth international was one of the Cherries’ best players despite their disappointing campaign, making the third highest number of saves (129) in the league.

He has the quality to replace Henderson and it will be interesting to see if the Bramall Lane outfit can get a deal over the line.

Ramsdale started his career at Sheffield before joining Bournemouth in the summer of 2016, and a reunion appears to be on the cards in the coming weeks.