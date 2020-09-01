Report: Shane Duffy has passed Celtic medical

Celtic are set to announce the signing of Shane Duffy, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that Duffy completed his medical on Tuesday morning and will join Celtic on a loan deal from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.





The 28-year-old centre-back will link up with Neil Lennon’s side after returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland national football team, according to the report.

The report has added that West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion wanted the centre-back as well, but Celtic have won the race for the former Everton man.

Good signing for Celtic?

Duffy is a very good and established central defender who will make Celtic a better team at the back.

The Hoops have not looked great defensively so far this season and were also knocked out of the Champions League last week.

The 28-year-old is a no-nonsense defender who will make Celtic a better and more solid team.

The Glasgow giants are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season, and the reportedly imminent arrival of Duffy will enhance their chances of doing just that, with bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers going strong at the moment.