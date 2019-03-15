Report: Sevilla in talks to bring Arsenal target Monchi back to the club

According to ESPN editor and Spanish football journalist at FourFourTwo and talkSPORT2 David Cartlidge, Sevilla are in talks to bring Arsenal target and former technical director Monchi back to the club immediately.
"We're looking for the best Sporting Director, and that is Monchi. We have begun negotiations and we want to reach an agreement soon". Added that Monchi has been receptive, and both parties optimistic. He would return immediately, not in the summer.
— David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) March 15, 2019
The president of the La Liga giants Jose Castro has confirmed that both parties are in negotiations and an agreement is expected to be reached very soon.
This will come as a huge blow to the plans of Arsenal who were expected to sign Monchi as their first-ever technical director after he left Roma a few days ago.
The 50-year-old was Sevilla’s director of football for 16 years, working with current Gunners boss Unai Emery during his time at the La Liga club, and a reunion was expected ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.
However, the Seville side parted ways with manager Pablo Machin earlier today, and they reckon bringing back Monchi is crucial to their plans going forward.
Arsenal’s chances of landing the transfer guru appear to have been dealt a massive blow as they surely didn’t act quick enough in the race to land him.