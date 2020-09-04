Report: Sergio Romero has chosen Aston Villa as his next destination

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Matty Cash yesterday, and it seems they are close to signing Sergio Romero from Manchester United as well.

According to reports from Marca, Villa have agreed a fee with Manchester United to sign the 33-year-old goalkeeper.





The report claims that Villa will pay an initial €8 million (£7.1m) for the 96-cap Argentine international.

Everton were also interested in him, but he has set his heart on joining Aston Villa this summer.

Marca claims that if ‘nothing is complicated’ in the final minutes, then he will be a Villa player shortly.

There were suggestions from The Sun that Aston Villa may struggle to land him at Villa Park because of his wage demands.

Romero is on £70,000-a-week at Old Trafford, and Villa were unwilling to match his wage demands.

However, it seems both the parties are looking to reach a compromise on the wage front, and that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs as well.

He will compete with Tom Heaton for the first-team role at Villa.

The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and he is available in the market due to United’s present goalkeeping situation.

Romero has been a back-up to David de Gea at United, and the Argentine goalkeeper is expected to further drop down the pecking order at the club behind Dean Henderson.