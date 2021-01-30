Report: Serge Aurier now fighting to save his Tottenham Hotspur career

According to Sportsmail, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier is now fighting to save his career at the North London club following an outburst during the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Spurs found themselves trailing 1-0 to the visitors on the stroke of half-time, with the Ivory Coast international failing to properly mark Sadio Mane before the cross that led to the goal.





Aurier stormed out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the restart after boss Jose Mourinho withdrew him during the interval, leaving teammates shocked at his reaction, and that could now put his future at the club in jeopardy.

Sportslens View

The 28-year-old has less than 18 months left on his current contract, and it does not appear that an extension is forthcoming from the look of things.

His recent actions have put the possibility of that in danger, and it will not come as a surprise if he gets to feature very little for the remainder of the campaign.

Aurier’s future at Tottenham had appeared to be in doubt after Mourinho sanctioned a move for Matty Doherty in the summer.

However, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has only played nine league games since joining Spurs, assisting once, with the Ivorian featuring 11 times, scoring twice and registering an assist.

Danny Rose fell out with Mourinho last season after questioning the Portuguese’s decision not to give him playing opportunities, and he has not featured for Tottenham since.

He was shipped out on loan to Newcastle United for the second half of 2019-20 and was eventually omitted from the side’s Premier League squad heading into 2020-21.

Rose has had to train with the youth team in order to keep up his fitness, and while Aurier might not be subjected to such treatment, undermining Mourinho’s authority hardly ends well for any player.