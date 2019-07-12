Report: Sean Longstaff keen on Manchester United move but fully committed to Newcastle United if it falls through

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United are still very much keen on Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, and Englishman also wants to move to Old Trafford, but he remains fully committed to the Magpies if a move falls through.
Manchester United weighing up what they're willing to offer Newcastle for Sean Longstaff. He's hopeful a deal can be agreed to have the opportunity to speak to Man United. But he understands if Newcastle won’t sell and is fully committed to the club
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 12, 2019
The 21-year-old is wanted by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian is keen on rebuilding his squad with quality and talented youngsters with huge potential.
Newcastle aren’t willing to let Longstaff leave for anything less than £50 million, though, but the Old Trafford outfit want to pay only £20 million, given that the Englishman played just nine league games last term – no thanks to a knee ligament injury.
Despite Rafa Benitez’s departure and Steve Bruce’s impending arrival at Saint James’ Park, the Magpies academy graduate is set to play a huge role for the club next term and going forward.
However, he knows the Red Devils can make his dream of playing in Europe come true and also boost his chances of playing for the Three Lions.
If Newcastle successfully ward off interests for Longstaff this summer, there is no guarantee that they can do it again should the midfielder impress and catch the eyes of more suitors going forward.
It’s perhaps a matter of when, and not if, he will leave SJP in the not-too-distant future.