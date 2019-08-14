Report: Sean Longstaff in talks with Newcastle United over new deal

According to The Times, Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is in talks with the club over a new deal, and that could see him earn as much as £80,000-a-week.
The 21-year-old signed a new four-year contract in December, and he currently earns around £25,000 per week.
However, Newcastle deem it fit to hand him improved terms having valued him at as much as £50 million when Manchester United came calling weeks ago.
Manager Steve Bruce has told Longstaff he is set to play a main role in his plans going forward, and the youngster started weekend’s game against Arsenal.
The Magpies academy product is set to become the club’s second highest-paid player alongside Jonjo Shelvey, with summer and club-record signing Joelinton the current highest earner at Saint James Park.
Longstaff featured in 11 games across all competitions after breaking into Rafa Benitez’s team during the second half of last term, but a knee injury ruled him out of action in March.
Nevertheless, the midfielder did enough to catch the eyes of Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it will be interesting to see if the Old Trafford outfit will return with another bid going forward after they were willing to pay £20 million for his signature this summer.
The Englishman will look to impress and repay Newcastle’s faith in him this season, and he will most likely end up attracting more suitors to himself if he does.