Report: Scott Hogan unlikely to play for Aston Villa vs Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Bruce said earlier this month that Scott Hogan will be fit to play after the international break, but it seems Aston Villa are taking a cautious approach with their player.
The 26-year-old has returned to training but it seems he is still short of match fitness. And The Birmingham Mail reports that he still won’t be fit to play in Aston Villa’s next match against Sheffield Wednesday.
Hogan is yet to play this season and there were hopes that the striker would return to action this weekend but it seems he will have to wait for his chances.
He is expected to continue his rehab this weekend as Villa look to build momentum with back to back victories in the Championship.
After a stuttering start to the season, Steve Bruce’s side won against Rotherham United on Tuesday. The victory took them to seventh in the league and will start as favourites against Wednesday.
Villa haven’t really missed Hogan, with Bruce pairing Tammy Abraham and Jonathan Kodjia up-front. With Abraham scoring against Rotherham, Hogan will have to settle for a place on the bench when he returns to action.