Report: Sassuolo left-back Rogerio will no longer be joining Newcastle United

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sassuolo left-back Rogerio will no longer be joining Newcastle United this summer following the arrival of Jamal Lewis.

Rogerio will not join Newcastle from Sassuolo. The deal is now off – Jamal Lewis will be the only left back that #NUFC will buy on this transfer window. ⚪️⚫️ #transfers @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Norwich City yesterday in order to continue playing Premier League football following the Canaries’ relegation.





While Newcastle were also keen on Rogerio, buying two left-backs on their tight summer transfer budget clearly wasn’t going to happen.

The Chronicle reported that the Toons were close to signing the Sassuolo star for £12.5million, and Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that the deal was ‘almost done’.

Newcastle will look to strengthen another part of the pitch with Paul Dummett and Javier Manquillo available to provide cover for Lewis.

Steven Bruce’s side have signed a striker, a winger, a midfielder, a left-back and a goalkeeper this summer, and a move for a centre-back could be on the cards after a deal to sign Arsenal’s Rob Holding on a season-long loan fell through.

Newcastle kick off the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a trip to West Ham United’s London Stadium on Saturday, and they will look to impress this season given the quality additions they have made over the off-season.