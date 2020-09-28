Report: Sassuolo defender Marlon fails Fulham medical, Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth identified as plan B

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Sassuolo defender Marlon has failed a medical, dealing a blow on Fulham’s chances of landing the Brazilian this summer.

The former Barcelona centre-back was in advanced talks with the Craven Cottagers and on the cusp of joining the club for a reported £13 million.





However, the move has now fallen through as a result of his failed medical, and Fulham are looking at other options.

Manager Scott Parker is keen on Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth, while Torino’s Gleison Bremer and Watford’s Craig Dawson are other options.

Parker and Fulham co-owner and director of football operations Tony Khan have made it clear of recent that signing a defender is top priority this summer after the side shipped seven goals in their opening two Premier League games of the campaign.

They are without a point ahead of tonight’s clash with Aston Villa, and they will need to get a victory if they are to allay early fears of relegation.

Fulham have brought Antonee Robinson,

Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete and Ola Aina to west London so far this summer, but they need to strengthen in central defence, and they have just a week left to do that.