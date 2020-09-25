Report: Sam Campbell to hold talks with Leeds United next week

According to Football Insider, Sam Campbell will hold talks with Leeds United next week.

It has been reported that Motherwell have given Campbell permission to speak to Premier League club Leeds.





Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion are also reported to be interested in the 16-year-old, who will hold talks with Leeds and get a tour of their facilities next week, according to the report.

The report has added that although Leeds, Liverpool and Brighton all have had bids accepted by Scottish Premiership club Motherwell, the defender has yet to decide which club he will move to.

Big decision

Campbell is only 16 years of age, and it is going to be extremely tough for him to pick his next club.

True, Leeds, Liverpool and Brighton all are big clubs in England, but for now, what the teenager needs to know where he will develop the most.

It is not easy for academy graduates to break into first teams at clubs in the Premier League, but what Campbell should be concerned about at his age is the kind of coaching he will get and where his skills will be polished the most.

It is going to be very tough for Campbell to decide his new club this summer.