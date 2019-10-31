Report: Saint-Etienne keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, weighing up January move

According to French outlet le10sport, Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne are keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and could attempt to make a move for him in January.
The 10-time league winners are looking to boost their attacking ranks in order to also qualify for Europe at the end this term after finishing fourth last season.
Saint-Etienne have sent scouts to run the rule over the Rangers star in the Europa League and will continue to do so in the coming months.
Morelos has been one of the Gers best players this term, scoring eight Scottish Premiership goals in 11 appearances and 10 in the Europa League (including qualifiers).
With manager Steven Gerrard looking to beat Celtic to the title and domestic cups, it’s impossible to see him letting go of his prized striker halfway through the campaign.
Besides, Saint-Etienne aren’t big enough to tempt Morelos in January or next summer, but they are reportedly ready to sell Lois Diony and Robert Beric in order to boost their transfer coffers and chances of sealing the move.
The 23-year-old is also on the radar of the likes of Aston Villa and is expected to keep attracting more suitors going forward.
The Rangers hitman scored 18 league goals last term to win the golden boot and is already repeating his goalscoring heroics this term.
The Ibrox outfit and Morelos will definitely be tempted with juicy offers in January, and it will be interesting to see how they react.