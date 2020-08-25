Report: Ryan Kent has told Steven Gerrard he wants Rangers stay amid Leeds United’s transfer interest

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers winger Ryan Kent is furious at claims that he wants to leave Ibrox for Leeds United, and he has told manager Steven Gerrard he wants to remain at the club and help stop Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership this term.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are preparing a £14 million bid for the Liverpool academy graduate after their £10 million opening offer was knocked back by the Light Blues.





Kent never made a top-flight appearance for the Reds, and 90min claimed yesterday that he has told Rangers that he wants to move to Elland Road.

That hasn’t gone down well with the winger, though, and he is looking to build up on his impressive start to the new Scottish Premiership campaign going forward.

The 23-year-old has been Rangers best player since 2020-21 kicked off, and it has come as no surprise that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa desires to recruit his services.

The Argentine might have to look elsewhere as it doesn’t appear that Kent wants to return to England at the moment.

Nevertheless, this isn’t expected to be the end of the story as Gerrard himself has admitted that a transfer decision on the Rangers star could be taken out of his hands if Leeds table a tempting offer.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can, and this could be a saga that could go on for a while.