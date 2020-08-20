Report: Ryan Kent happy at Rangers amid Leeds United interest

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is happy at Ibrox amid interest from Leeds United, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that Kent is happy at Rangers and enjoys living in Glasgow, with the Ibrox club’s manager Steven Gerrard reluctant to sell him.





The Sun recently reported that Leeds are planning to make a £10 million offer for the 23-year-old former Liverpool winger.

Rangers stay

Kent is a very good winger who is an important player for Rangers, and it would make sense for the Englishman to stay at Ibrox.

The youngster did well during his loan spell at Rangers from Liverpool during the 2018-19 campaign, but last season, following a permanent move from the Premier League champions, he could have done better.

Kent has a lot to give to Rangers, and manager Gerrard will need him to stop bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row.

While Leeds are a massive club and will play in the Premier League next season for the first time in 16 years, for now, Kent should stay at Rangers and continue to develop and progress as a footballer.