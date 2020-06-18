Report: Ryan Fraser wants Everton move

According to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser wants to join Everton in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Fraser has told his Bournemouth teammates that he sees Everton as his best option.

The report has claimed of interest in the Scotland international winger from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and has added that the 26-year-old will not sign a short-term extension to his current contract at Cherries to complete the season.

This means that Fraser will become a free agent at the end of the month when his current contract at Bournemouth runs out.

Stats

Fraser has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Everton?

Fraser is a good winger, and on a free transfer, he would not be a bad signing for Everton.

However, if the Toffees are aiming to finish in the Champions League places next season and beyond, then they should aim higher.