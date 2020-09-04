Report: Ryan Fraser has arrived in Newcastle for face-to-face talks with manager Steve Bruce

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has arrived in Newcastle for face-to-face talks with Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

I’m told Ryan Fraser has arrived in Newcastle for face-to-face talks with manager Steve Bruce. The Scotland winger hasn’t decided where his future lies but we understand he’s leaning towards it being with Newcastle. No deal done yet #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 4, 2020

The Magpies want to sign the Scotland international in time ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener against West Ham United, and it seems that a deal could be close.





Hammers boss David Moyes is also keen on Fraser, but the winger could prefer to join Newcastle as that would take him closer to his family in Scotland.

He has told Bruce that he wants to join the Magpies, but it seems he is keen to further hold talks with the Toons boss in order to get more clarity.

Newcastle have offered him a contract and actually believe they have agreed personal terms with Fraser, but he is said to be waiting to see if other suitors can match their offer.

He has also been linked to Celtic and Arsenal, but it appears he is now ready to join the St. James’ Park outfit and reject West Ham and co.

The Hammers were keen to hand the 26-year-old a deal worth £50,000-a-week, but they are clearly not favourites as they are looking to sell before they can buy.

Fraser scored once and assisted four others in 28 league games last term, but his return of seven goals and 14 assists in 38 games in 2018-19 remains on the mind of his suitors, and Newcastle could be landing a quality attacker capable of boosting their chances of finishing in the top half of the table.