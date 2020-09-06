Report: Ryan Fraser has agreed a deal to join Newcastle United

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Scotland international winger Ryan Fraser has agreed a deal to join Newcastle United, pending a medical which is expected to take place tomorrow.

The former Bournemouth star was in Newcastle to have face-to-face talks with Toons boss Steve Bruce on Friday, and he is now set to move to St. James’ Park alongside his former teammate Callum Wilson.





Fraser left the Cherries prior to the restart of Premier League action last season, refusing to pen a short-term deal to extend his stay.

He hasn’t played ever since and will be a long way off fitness, so he isn’t likely to feature for Newcastle against West Ham United in their Premier League opener this weekend.

Fraser could become a Magpies player officially before mid-week, and the SJP outfit are landing a top player for themselves.