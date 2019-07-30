Report: Roma keen to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

According to reports from Calciomercato, Serie A giants AS Roma are looking to re-start transfer talks to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Roma are currently in London to hold talks with Spurs over signing the world-class Belgian defender.
The 30-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has proved himself as a top-class defender in the Premier League.
In fact, Mauricio Pochettino hailed him as ‘one of the best defenders’ in the Premier League a few years back.
The Argentine told Four Four Two: “It is obvious that Alderweireld, after 19 games, is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
“It is easy to analyse him now, he adapts and has very good performances with maturity and experience. He is a great man and we are very happy with him.”
Roma have been trying to sign Alderweireld, who is on £80k-per-week wages at Spurs, throughout the summer, and they believe the Belgian can be lured with a contract worth £3.2 million a year.
Alderweireld’s £25 million release clause has expired and it gives Spurs more leverage in the negotiation table. They can demand a high transfer fee for him, and it will surely going to make the deal complicated.
The former Ajax defender has not hinted of leaving the club, but the report claims that Alderweireld would be willing to move to Roma, should the two clubs reach an agreement.
While Spurs need money from player sales, losing a player like Alderweireld so late in the transfer window could be a big blow for Pochettino’s side, unless they have a replacement ready in place.