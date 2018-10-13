Report: Robert Snodgrass returns to West Ham from Scotland squad ahead of schedule

Robert Snodgrass will return to West Ham United after he was released from the Scotland national team camp.
The 31-year-old, who didn’t feature in Scotland’s 2-1 defeat against Israel on Thursday, has left the squad, according to reports from BBC Sport.
Blackburn Rovers’ Charlie Mulgrew, Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and John Souttar of Hearts have also been withdrawn from the squad ahead of their friendly match against Portugal at Hampden Park on Sunday.
Snodgrass was unable to play due to a knock suffered in training and he wasn’t risked by the Scotland boss, Alex McLeish. He will get some time to get fit ahead of West Ham’s next Premier League game after the international break.
The Scotland international was heavily linked with a move away from the London club this summer but Manuel Pellegrini wanted him to stay put.
He has made three starts in the league, and another five appearances have come from the bench. Snodgrass scored two goals against Macclesfield in the League cup clash last month.