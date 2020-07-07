Report: Robby McCrorie to leave Rangers for Livingston on loan

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave the Ibrox club and join Livingston on loan, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that McCrorie will move to Livingston from Rangers on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.





Livingston manager Gary Holt has struck a deal with the Gers to bring the 22-year-old goalkeeper back to the Tony Macaroni Arena on loan for the 2020-21 campaign, according to the report.

Loan spell

McCrorie joined Livingston on loan from Rangers in the January transfer window and spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old Scotsman played eight times in the Scottish Premiership for The Lions.

The Scotsman was on loan at Queen of the South for the first half of the 2019-20 season and played 19 times in the Scottish Championship, according to WhoScored.

Good plan?

McCrorie is a promising young goalkeeper who has a bright future ahead of him, and a loan spell at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership will do him a world of good.

The 22-year-old will get to play regular first-team football at Livingston, and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will also be able to judge him on a weekly basis.