Report: Rob Elliot, Ki Sung-yueng and Javier Manquillo do not appear to have long-term futures at Newcastle United

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Rob Elliot, Ki Sung-yueng and Javier Manquillo do not appear to have long-term futures at Newcastle United as the trio are about to enter the final six months of their deals.
The third-choice goalkeeper, midfielder and right-back have been surplus to requirements this term, with the outfield duo making just seven appearances (three starts) between them so far.
Both of them could be sold in January in order not to lose them for nothing come summer, and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle fare in the winter transfer window.
Elliot, 33, joined Newcastle on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2011, and has since made 68 appearances despite arriving as a back-up to Tim Krul.
He hasn’t been in goal since the end of the 2017-18 season, and he is set to move on when his contract expires.
Since arriving at Saint James’ Park from Swansea City last summer, Ki, 30, has featured 22 times for Newcastle, with only three of them coming this season.
Manquillo, 25, made 21 league appearances in his first season for the club after arriving in the summer of 2017, but has since struggled for playing minutes, and he isn’t likely to get a new contract.
Steve Bruce’s side brought in five new players during the summer, and it’s safe to say it was a successful window given how impressive and influential most of them have been.
Newcastle have picked up 15 points from their opening 12 league games after four victories and three draws, but could do with a few quality additions to the squad in January in order to finish the campaign strongly.