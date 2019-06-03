Report: Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman could leave Newcastle United

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot could be on his way out of the club this summer.
The Republic of Ireland international joined the Magpies in 2011, and has made only 68 appearances for the club. He has not made a first team appearance since December 2017, and is way down the pecking order at St James’ Park.
He was also forced to train with the Magpies’ U23 side at the end of the campaign, and the 33-year-old is almost certain to leave the club in the summer transfer window.
Another Newcastle player who could be set for exit is Freddie Woodman.
The young goalkeeper is highly regarded at Newcastle, and Benitez is desperate to keep him. However, he has been left frustrated by his lack of game time at St James’ Park, and is keen to move out in order to get regular games.
Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow are the top keepers at Newcastle, and Woodman has found hard to dislodge them.
Benitez wants to reject all offers for him but with the goalkeeper’s contract is running down, it won’t be easy to persuade him to stay put unless he’s given assurance of regular games.