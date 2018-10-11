Report: Richard O’Kelly and Thomas Frank set to join Dean Smith at Aston Villa

After a week of intense speculation, Aston Villa appointed Dean Smith as their new boss on Wednesday.
Just when it felt like Smith has dropped down the pecking order in potential Aston Villa managerial appointments behind Thierry Henry, John Terry and Rui Faria, he was selected for the role in a rather unexpected twist.
While John Terry is the club’s choice for Smith’s right-hand role, the 47-year-old is expected to bring his own personnel to the Villa dressing room.
According to reports from The Guardian, Dean Smith will bring both Richard O’Kelly and Thomas Frank with him to Aston Villa as part of the backroom set up.
Both O’Kelly and Frank worked with Smith at Brentford, and they are expected to join him at Villa Park. The Bees have stated that O’Kelly’s future will be confirmed shortly, which suggests he will leave the club.
O’Kelly has been Smith’s assistant throughout his career, but with Villa appointing Terry, it seems he will have to take up a new role at the club.
Smith impressed during his time at Brentford, but the Villa job poses a different challenge. He will not only be expected to make the side competitive, but also to challenge for promotion.