Report: Rhian Brewster wants to join Crystal Palace, not Aston Villa

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster wants to speak to Crystal Palace, with Aston Villa also interested in him, according to The Sun.

Palace want to sign the 20-year-old from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to the British tabloid.





The report has credited Sheffield United with interest in the striker as well, but he wants to go to London and play for Palace.

It has been further claimed that the transfer fee could be as high as £20 million.

Encouraging for Crystal Palace, blow for Aston Villa

Brewster is a very good and promising young striker who did well at Swansea City in the second half of last season.

The 20-year-old made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the Swans during his loan spell from Liverpool, scoring 11 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Palace could do with a new striker, as Christian Benteke has not been at his best for a while now.

Villa could also do with a new striker. Even though the Villans have signed Ollie Watins from Brentford, Wesley is injured at the moment, while Mbwana Samatta has left.

However, it seems that Brewster wants to join Palace, which is great for the Eagles but a blow for the Villans.