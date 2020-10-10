Report reveals why Manchester United missed out on Erling Haaland

Manchester United could have signed Erling Haaland in January if reports are to be believed.

As per ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met with the player last December and he thought that he had secured an agreement to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford.





However, Ed Woodward backed out of the deal because of the agent fees and the demand for a release clause.

Haaland’s camp wanted a release clause inserted into his contract and Dortmund were happy to accommodate that request. The striker signed for the German club eventually with a €75m release clause, which cannot be exercised until 2022.

The 20-year-old striker scored 44 goals for Salzburg and Dortmund last season and Manchester United will surely regret their decision to back out of the deal to sign him.

There is no doubt that Haaland is one of the best young players in the world and he would have improved Manchester United a lot. The Red Devils needed a striker like him and although they have signed Cavani this summer, it is evident that Haaland would have been a far better investment.

Also, he joined Dortmund for a fee of €20m and it would have been a major bargain.

Woodward has been criticised by the fans for his transfer dealings in the recent seasons and the fans will certainly be disappointed with the Haaland revelation.

Apparently, Solskjaer is frustrated with the club’s failure to sign the striker and Jadon Sancho in the recent windows.