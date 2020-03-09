Report reveals Steve Bruce’s two-word message to Saint-Maximin after Southampton win

Newcastle picked up a narrow win over Southampton in the Premier League and Allan Saint-Maximin scored the winning goal for the Magpies.
The 22-year-old has looked in good form in the recent weeks and the fans will be hoping for more of the same going forward.
It appears that Steve Bruce was impressed with the winger as well. According to the Chronicle, the Newcastle manager praised Saint-Maximin after the 1-0 win.
He said to the winger: “Well done”.
Earlier this month, there were reports that the winger has had a fall out with Steve Bruce. The Newcastle boss dismissed those reports later.
Saint-Maximin was left out of the starting lineup against Burnley and that led to the speculations.
Since then, the winger has done well against WBA and Southampton. Judging by the post-match huge between Bruce and the Frenchman, it seems that the reports of a fall out were false.
Newcastle fans will be delighted with the situation as well.
Allan Saint-Maximin has become a cult hero at the club already and the last thing the fans would want is for him to fall out with the manager.
The Magpies will look to finish the season strongly and Saint-Maximin will be crucial to their ambitions.