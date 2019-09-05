Report reveals how Gerrard convinced Kent to join Rangers

Ryan Kent joined Rangers on a permanent deal this summer.
According to Daily Record, Steven Gerrard had to work hard to convince the player to join his side.
The report claims that Gerrard spent three days planning on how to sign Kent for Rangers. He had meetings with the former Liverpool winger about the move.
Apparently, the player had his heart set on a move to Rangers after the meetings with the former Liverpool captain.
Gerrard managed to persuade the player to snub the advances of a Championship club as well.
The Rangers boss will be delighted to have to secured his services in the end.
Kent was outstanding for Rangers last year and he can be a key player for them this season.
The player will be relieved to have sorted his long term future as well. He wasn’t going to get too many first team chances at Anfield and therefore the move to Ibrox should benefit him.
Rangers fans will be delighted to see Gerrard’s determination to strengthen the side.
Someone like Kent could make a big difference and he could transform Rangers this season.
The Ibrox outfit could have used someone like him against Celtic last week.