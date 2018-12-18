Blog Teams Arsenal Report: Rennes keen on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in January

18 December, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Ligue 1 outfit Rennes are keen on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the January transfer window, according to Yahoo Sport FR.

The French side want a replacement for Tomas Koubek, who is understood to be leaving the club next month, and they see Martinez as a suitable option.

The Arsenal academy product is currently third-choice at the Emirates Stadium behind Petr Cech and Bernd Leno, and isn’t likely to become a key member of the first-team anytime soon.

Following loan spells at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Getafe, Wolves and Rotherham United, the promise of regular action could finally lure Martinez away from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has only played once for the north London side this season – the dead-rubber Europa League clash against Qarabag, and will most likely fancy his chances of becoming a key part of another team.

Arsenal will likely not stop Martinez from leaving if Rennes are indeed keen and do table a suitable offer in the coming weeks, but manager Unai Emery will have to bring in a replacement in order to maintain the depth in the goalkeeping department.

