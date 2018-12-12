Report: Reece Oxford set for West Ham exit

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, highly rated young talent Reece Oxford could leave West Ham after he held talks with club manager Manuel Pellegrini about his future.
He made his debut at the age of 16 in 2014. He has made 17 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions and has played for Reading and Gladbach on loan spells.
Oxford has struggled to impress the Chilean after a sensational start to life at West Ham. The 19-year-old is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, and continues to train with the academy.
He is a highly talented young defender, and is attracting attention from one of Europe’s heavyweights. German giants Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the defender and Pellegrini would allow him to leave the club.
Oxford has met with the former Manchester City boss and after holding discussion on his future he has now accepted that he will need to leave the club.
He is at the stage of his career where he needs regular games under his belt to take his game to the next level. While many West Ham fans probably will not mind if he leaves the club, it could come back to frustrate them if he ends up at Dortmund and proves to be a success for them.