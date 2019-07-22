Report: Real Valladolid keen on signing West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez

According to Football Insider, Real Valladolid are keen on signing West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez this summer after their struggles in front of goal in the La Liga last season.
The Mexico international wants to quit the East London club this summer if he remains on the fringes of the starting line-up as the case was last term, and that looks highly likely following the arrival of club-record signing Sebastien Haller.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini has also suggested Michail Antonio could be deployed as a striker next term, and it remains to be seen if Hernandez will choose to remain with West Ham beyond this summer.
The 31-year-old admitted last month he wouldn’t mind returning to the Spanish top-flight following a successful loan stint at Real Madrid five years ago, and Valladolid president Ronaldo could make that wish could true.
The Brazilian is a huge fan of the veteran West Ham forward and is keen to have him lead his side’s attack next term.
Hernandez scored eight times in 28 games across all competitions last season, but started only 17 times.
The Hammers won’t hesitate to cash in on the Mexican for the right price, as getting his wages off their bill will be relieving, but it remains to be seen if Valladolid will be willing to pay near the £16 million he cost two summers ago.