Report: Real Madrid would prefer James Rodriguez going to Tottenham to sweeten potential Eriksen deal

Arsenal are heavily interested in signing James Rodriguez in the January transfer window and the club intermediaries have made contact already.
The world-class Colombian is currently on an extended loan at Bayern Munich, and he will return to his parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Real Madrid want to sell the 27-year-old on a permanent deal at that point, and that has attracted the likes of Arsenal and Napoli, reports the Independent.
Rodriguez joined Madrid in 2014 for a reported fee of £63m after impressing heavily in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The report claims that Los Blancos would prefer the attacking midfielder going to Spurs to “potentially smooth an Eriksen signing”, with the Dane out of contract in 2020.
Madrid are one of the clubs heavily interested in signing the 26-year-old, who has scored four goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League this season.
Eriksen has been one of the key players for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino and the club would want to keep him at the club for years to come.