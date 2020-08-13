Report: Real Madrid will sell Tottenham Hotspur target Gareth Bale for £15 million this summer

According to Sport, Real Madrid are ready to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Gareth Bale this summer and have placed a £15 million price tag on his head.

The Santiago Bernabeu outfit have decided to bring back Martin Odegaard back on loan from Real Sociedad, and manager Zinedine Zidane has to make necessary squad changes and adjustments as a result.





Bale isn’t in the Frenchman’s plans and Madrid are aware that suitors won’t be able to pay his huge wages and afford a huge asking price at the same time, hence their decision to offer him at a cut-price fee.

Tottenham have been continually linked with the Wales international, and while landing him for £15 million wouldn’t be a problem, his £500,000-a-week wages could be a stumbling block.

The 31-year-old left Spurs for Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85 million, and has since established himself as one of the best players on the planet, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.

According to The Times, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy discussed the possibility of bringing Bale back to North London with Madrid president Florentino Perez during the closing days of the January transfer window, but nothing happened in the end.

Despite his age, the Welshman will no doubt improve Spurs attack and will make them top-four contenders again, but it’s hard to see them agreeing to meet his personal demands.

Bale will prefer to continue earning his £500,000-a-week wages at Madrid even if that means not playing, than moving elsewhere where he will be paid less.