Report: Real Madrid will make Kylian Mbappe enquiry this summer

According to Marca, Real Madrid are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Madrid will make an enquiry about the France international forward.
The Spanish and European giants are aware that there are fears at PSG that the youngster could try to run down his contract that runs out in 2022 in order to force a move away, according to the report.
Stats
Mbappe is one of the best young players in the world, and the 21-year-old forward is going from strength to strength.
The 2018 World Cup winner with France has had injury issues this season, but the youngster has still scored 18 goals and provided five assists in Ligue 1 and has scored five goals and provided four assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 33 goals and provided seven assists in the league, and scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.
Mbappe cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees when they made his loan deal from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco permanent in the summer of 2018 after a loan spell in 2017-18, according to BBC Sport.