Report: Real Madrid star and Everton target James Rodriguez offered to Manchester United

According to The Sun, Real Madrid midfielder and Everton summer target James Rodriguez has been offered to Manchester United as the Spanish giants look to cut their ties with the Colombian.

Carlo #Ancelotti’s first choice is always #JamesRodriguez. #Everton have offered a 4-years contract to the colombian player, who’ll leave RealMadrid in the next months. #Coutinho (also Tottenham and Chelsea are interested) and #Lozano are the plans B for #Toffees. #transfers #EFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 27, 2020

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti wants a reunion with the 28-year-old at Goodison Park, and the club have reportedly offered him a four-year deal.





Madrid splashed £63 million on Rodriguez’s signature in the summer of 2014 and once valued at around £100 million.

However, they reckon they may struggle to get even half of that with just a year left on his deal and are ready to part ways with him for a cut-price deal.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Madrid man, but it remains to be seen if boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants another midfielder at the moment.

Rodriguez earns around £250,000-per-week at the Santiago Bernabeu – double what Everton’s highest-paid players earn – and that could prove to be a stumbling block.

The two-time Champions League winner has played just 13 times across all competitions this term as he is clearly not in boss Zinedine Zidane’s plans, and will definitely be a good addition to the Toffees midfield.

Everton are hoping to break into the top-six going forward, and Rodriguez could come handy should he rediscover his form under Ancelotti.

If a move is on the cards is unknown, but it doesn’t seem that the out-of-favour midfielder will be at the Bernabeu next season.