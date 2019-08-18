Report: Real Madrid readying late £60 million move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are readying a late £60 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen ahead of the European transfer window that shuts on September 2.
The Denmark international wants to link up with the La Liga giants, and while the rumours have almost died down, it appears they had hatched a clever plan to land their man all along.
Eriksen’s current contract with Tottenham expires next summer, and he doesn’t look ready to put pen to paper for a new deal.
Chairman Daniel Levy will most likely be forced to cash in on the wantaway star this summer or in January in order not to lose him for nothing.
Madrid are aware of the Spurs chief’s policy of not allowing the club’s prized players run down their contracts, and are now ready to exploit it.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has played the 27-year-old in both of Spurs’ Premier League games of the new season, but did admit the player’s future is uncertain.
Madrid see Eriksen as the successor to Luka Modric, and with a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba proving herculean, they are hoping they can seal a deal for the Tottenham midfielder.
Spurs have already prepared for the Dane’s exit after bringing in a direct replacement in Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise should they flog him in the coming days.