Report: Real Madrid ready to sell Everton target James Rodriguez for £7.7 million

According to Sport, Real Madrid are ready to sell Everton target and Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez for £7.7 million this summer.

The 29-year-old isn’t in the plans of manager Zinedine Zidane going forward, and the Frenchman wants to trim his squad heading into next season.





Madrid want Rodriguez’s £280,000-a-week wages off their bill, and they have decided to make him available for a cut-price fee as they know suitors won’t be keen to meet a huge asking price and his wages.

It could hand Everton a massive transfer boost if it’s indeed true, and a reunion with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park could be on the cards.

The Toffees want to break into the top-six on a permanent basis going forward, and the Colombia international will be a huge addition to their squad.

However, he won’t be short of options, though, and it remains to be seen if Everton can beat others to his signature.

Rodriguez cost Madrid £63 million in the summer of 2014 and they once valued at around £100 million.

He is no longer wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he still has the quality to be the main star elsewhere, and Everton will be landing a huge player capable of changing their fortunes on the pitch if they decide to go after his signature.