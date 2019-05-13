Report: Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur in £10million loan move deal

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are willing to let Welsh forward Gareth Bale return to Tottenham Hotspur on loan for next season if the North London club are willing to pay a £10million loan fee and £250,000 out of his £600,000 weekly wages.
Manager Zinedine Zidane isn’t a fan of the 29-year-old and has already excluded him from the last two matchday squads.
Bale isn’t popular with Madrid fans either, with some booing him this term, and he is almost certain to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
The Sun claims Tottenham’s transfer committee are already deliberating on such a loan deal for the Wales international, but a permanent transfer isn’t on the cards at the moment given his huge wages.
Bale left the Lilywhites for Madrid in 2013 for £86million – a world-record transfer at the time – and has won four Champions League since.
Nevertheless, he has struggled to win the fans and Zidane over, and the Frenchman is willing to demote him to the under-23s rather than let him train with the senior team.
Spurs will be looking to make necessary squad changes this summer, but it remains to be seen if Chairman Daniel Levy will be keen on spending £10million in loan fees and another £10million on wages on his former star.