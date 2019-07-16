Report: Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos one step away from joining Arsenal on loan

According to AS, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is one step away from joining Arsenal on a season-long loan in what would be a huge blow to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Lilywhites want the European under-21 Championships winner, while AC Milan are also keen, but he has decided to link up with the Gunners.
Ceballos’ decision to choose Unai Emery’s side ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s is most likely down to playing minutes, as he is assured of seeing regular action at Arsenal compared to Tottenham.
AS claims the Emirates Stadium outfit have shown more interest in signing the 22-year-old although it seemed that Spurs had everything tied to snap him up.
Signing the Spanish midfielder is a huge boost for the Gunners who are currently without enough transfer funds, and it will be interesting to see if they can indeed get the deal across the line, ahead of their North London rivals Tottenham.
Ceballos started just 13 La Liga games last term as manager Zinedine Zidane isn’t a fan of his style.
The midfielder was one of best players during the under-21 Euros, scoring twice and assisting twice, and will no doubt be a huge addition to Arsenal as they look to make top-four next season and challenge for silverware.