Report: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Sadio Mané from Liverpool for this summer as he did for last summer before his departure, according to France Football.
The Frenchman wanted to add the Senegalese to his squad last summer, but a move couldn’t work out as he left his role as Los Blancos boss.
Zidane is now back in the Madrid dugout after Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties, and it seems the move to land Mane is back on.
The former Southampton ace has been in sublime form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, scoring 17 league goals in 29 appearances.
The 26-year-old has scored thrice in eight Champions League games for the Reds, and he remains a key part of their attack.
Mane put pen to paper for a new five-year deal with the Anfield outfit last November, and while he is expected to remain with the Reds, a Madrid move, even though it seems impossible can’t be ruled out.
Madrid are set to finish the campaign without silverware having been dumped out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, while they trail league leaders Barcelona by 12 points after 28 games.
A squad overhaul is expected this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu and it seems Mane is in the plans of the French boss.